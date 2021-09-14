PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.82 changed hands at -$0.46 or -0.95% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.67B. PHM’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.63% off its 52-week high of $63.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.92, which suggests the last value was 16.52% up since then. When we look at PulteGroup Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Analysts gave the PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PHM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PulteGroup Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.87.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) trade information

Instantly PHM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 50.84 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.97%, with the 5-day performance at -9.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is -11.35% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PHM’s forecast low is $58.00 with $89.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.29% for it to hit the projected low.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PulteGroup Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.86% over the past 6 months, a 42.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 48.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PulteGroup Inc. will rise 21.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.55 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that PulteGroup Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $4.68 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.60%. The 2021 estimates are for PulteGroup Inc. earnings to increase by 41.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.10% per year.

PHM Dividends

PulteGroup Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26. The 1.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 1.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.68% of PulteGroup Inc. shares while 90.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.25%. There are 90.78% institutions holding the PulteGroup Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.03% of the shares, roughly 28.61 million PHM shares worth $1.56 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.62% or 24.96 million shares worth $1.36 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7.06 million shares estimated at $385.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 5.56 million shares worth around $303.61 million.