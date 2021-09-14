PRLD Stock Forecast 2021: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) Is Weak With A -149.92% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.01 changed hands at -$0.82 or -2.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.64B. PRLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -197.97% off its 52-week high of $95.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.69, which suggests the last value was 25.99% up since then. When we look at Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 202.17K.

Analysts gave the Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PRLD as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

Instantly PRLD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.65 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -2.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.26%, with the 5-day performance at -14.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) is -6.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRLD’s forecast low is $46.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -149.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -43.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.63% over the past 6 months, a 48.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will rise 88.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -46.70% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated earnings to increase by 29.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.10% per year.

PRLD Dividends

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.24% of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated shares while 82.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.64%. There are 82.26% institutions holding the Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 43.94% of the shares, roughly 15.59 million PRLD shares worth $1.12 billion.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 28.51% or 10.12 million shares worth $723.99 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $30.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $37.4 million.