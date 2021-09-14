NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.23 million NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.01. With the company’s per share price at $2.86 changed hands at -$0.48 or -14.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $360.07M. NEXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -114.34% off its 52-week high of $6.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 42.31% up since then. When we look at NextDecade Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 561.21K.

Analysts gave the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NEXT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NextDecade Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Instantly NEXT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.60 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -14.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.84%, with the 5-day performance at -13.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is -7.14% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEXT’s forecast low is $2.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -214.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.07% for it to hit the projected low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NextDecade Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 58.89% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextDecade Corporation will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -228.60% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.50%. The 2021 estimates are for NextDecade Corporation earnings to increase by 45.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.60% per year.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.49% of NextDecade Corporation shares while 81.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.76%. There are 81.68% institutions holding the NextDecade Corporation stock share, with York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 44.36% of the shares, roughly 54.34 million NEXT shares worth $224.41 million.

Valinor Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.96% or 19.55 million shares worth $80.75 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $6.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $3.55 million.