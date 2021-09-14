Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 19.13 million Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.02 or -5.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.08M. METX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2316.22% off its 52-week high of $8.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.46 million.

Analysts gave the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended METX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Instantly METX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4253 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -5.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.33%, with the 5-day performance at -6.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -35.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, METX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -710.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -710.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.71 million.

METX Dividends

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 26 and August 30.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.92% of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares while 6.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.94%. There are 6.67% institutions holding the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock share, with Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million METX shares worth $1.23 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 51849.0 shares estimated at $49961.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 24844.0 shares worth around $42483.0.