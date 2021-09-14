Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS)

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $5.51 changed hands at -$0.2 or -3.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $366.97M. PIRS’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.98% off its 52-week high of $6.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 69.15% up since then. When we look at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 million.

Analysts gave the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PIRS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Instantly PIRS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.06 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -3.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 120.40%, with the 5-day performance at 4.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is 43.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PIRS’s forecast low is $8.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.34% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 99.64% over the past 6 months, a -14.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.32 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $8.28 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 341.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.20%.

PIRS Dividends

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.59% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 58.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.38%. There are 58.68% institutions holding the Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.68% of the shares, roughly 5.49 million PIRS shares worth $14.12 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.81% or 3.68 million shares worth $9.46 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.3 million shares estimated at $2.81 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $2.0 million.