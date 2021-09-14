Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) Shares Inclined By 9.44% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.18 changing hands around $0.52 or 1.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.64B. KL’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.37% off its 52-week high of $55.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.72, which suggests the last value was 26.54% up since then. When we look at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Analysts gave the Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) trade information

Instantly KL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.89 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.37%, with the 5-day performance at 1.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) is 9.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KL’s forecast low is $40.00 with $49.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.87% over the past 6 months, a -6.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 129.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. earnings to increase by 9.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.93% per year.

KL Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 1.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.75. It is important to note, however, that the 1.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.07% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares while 62.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.72%. There are 62.08% institutions holding the Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.29% of the shares, roughly 16.79 million KL shares worth $567.47 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.15% or 11.08 million shares worth $374.35 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 12.81 million shares estimated at $555.07 million under it, the former controlled 4.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 4.7 million shares worth around $158.86 million.