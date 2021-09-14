Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) Shares Are Down -7.57% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.28 changing hands around $0.81 or 12.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $344.01M. JNCE’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.85% off its 52-week high of $14.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.03, which suggests the last value was 30.91% up since then. When we look at Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.50K.

Analysts gave the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended JNCE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

Instantly JNCE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.44 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 12.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.57%, with the 5-day performance at -1.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is 20.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JNCE’s forecast low is $10.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -133.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.08% over the past 6 months, a -0.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. will rise 39.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -134.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.48 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $12.62 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -79.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -174.70%.

JNCE Dividends

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.26% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares while 78.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.07%. There are 78.52% institutions holding the Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with TRV GP II, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.68% of the shares, roughly 4.45 million JNCE shares worth $30.25 million.

PFM Health Sciences, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.37% or 3.26 million shares worth $22.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $5.71 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $5.38 million.