Is V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $70.14 changed hands at -$1.62 or -2.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.65B. VFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.44% off its 52-week high of $90.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $66.26, which suggests the last value was 5.53% up since then. When we look at V.F. Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Analysts gave the V.F. Corporation (VFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VFC as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. V.F. Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) trade information

Instantly VFC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 72.93 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.98%, with the 5-day performance at -5.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is -10.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VFC’s forecast low is $78.00 with $111.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.21% for it to hit the projected low.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the V.F. Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.04% over the past 6 months, a 149.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for V.F. Corporation will rise 71.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.52 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that V.F. Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.55 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.70%. The 2021 estimates are for V.F. Corporation earnings to decrease by -32.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.72% per year.

VFC Dividends

V.F. Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 14 and October 18. The 2.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.49 per year.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.33% of V.F. Corporation shares while 86.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.72%. There are 86.85% institutions holding the V.F. Corporation stock share, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 20.02% of the shares, roughly 78.55 million VFC shares worth $6.28 billion.

Northern Trust Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.28% or 28.58 million shares worth $2.28 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.76 million shares estimated at $780.33 million under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 8.84 million shares worth around $706.41 million.