Is Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.96 changed hands at -$3.21 or -13.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.32B. CURV’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.28% off its 52-week high of $33.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.26, which suggests the last value was 8.52% up since then. When we look at Torrid Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 644.22K.

Analysts gave the Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CURV as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Torrid Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Instantly CURV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.02 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -13.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.35%, with the 5-day performance at -4.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) is -33.53% down.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $303.44 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Torrid Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $335.2 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Torrid Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.70% per year.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders