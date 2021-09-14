Is Orphazyme A/S’s (NASDAQ: ORPH) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.68 changed hands at -$0.13 or -2.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $173.30M. ORPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -1561.75% off its 52-week high of $77.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.95, which suggests the last value was 15.6% up since then. When we look at Orphazyme A/S’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.64 million.

Analysts gave the Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ORPH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Orphazyme A/S’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

Instantly ORPH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.15 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -2.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.38%, with the 5-day performance at -8.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) is -14.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.35, meaning bulls need a downside of -246.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ORPH’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.06 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 55.98% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 78.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Orphazyme A/S share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.32% over the past 6 months, a -105.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Orphazyme A/S earnings to decrease by -32.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 57.80% per year.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Orphazyme A/S shares while 2.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.25%. There are 2.25% institutions holding the Orphazyme A/S stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million ORPH shares worth $1.5 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.44% or 0.15 million shares worth $1.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021.