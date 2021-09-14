Is Leslie’s Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LESL) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.40 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.25B. LESL’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.61% off its 52-week high of $32.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.15, which suggests the last value was 14.51% up since then. When we look at Leslie’s Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LESL as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Leslie’s Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.73 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.57%, with the 5-day performance at -8.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is -8.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LESL’s forecast low is $25.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leslie’s Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.62% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Leslie’s Inc. will fall -7.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $390.15 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Leslie’s Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $156.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $381.31 million and $145.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Leslie’s Inc. earnings to increase by 100.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.80% per year.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.90% of Leslie’s Inc. shares while 90.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.53%. There are 90.85% institutions holding the Leslie’s Inc. stock share, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 30.11% of the shares, roughly 56.98 million LESL shares worth $1.4 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.74% or 8.97 million shares worth $219.68 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund. With 4.76 million shares estimated at $116.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $94.84 million.