Is 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.83 million 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $3.09 changed hands at -$0.14 or -4.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $507.50M. XXII’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.44% off its 52-week high of $6.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 81.88% up since then. When we look at 22nd Century Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Analysts gave the 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XXII as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

Instantly XXII was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.39 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -4.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.45%, with the 5-day performance at -8.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) is -14.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XXII’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.81% for it to hit the projected low.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 22nd Century Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.34% over the past 6 months, a 7.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 22nd Century Group Inc. will fall -33.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.15 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that 22nd Century Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $12.15 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 66.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.60%. The 2021 estimates are for 22nd Century Group Inc. earnings to increase by 32.70%.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.26% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares while 36.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.22%. There are 36.38% institutions holding the 22nd Century Group Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.38% of the shares, roughly 12.0 million XXII shares worth $55.57 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.99% or 9.76 million shares worth $45.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.0 million shares estimated at $55.57 million under it, the former controlled 7.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 4.09 million shares worth around $18.92 million.