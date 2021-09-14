How Will NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.65 changed hands at -$0.5 or -1.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $897.17M. NGMS’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.65% off its 52-week high of $73.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.67, which suggests the last value was 49.06% up since then. When we look at NeoGames S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 128.37K.

Analysts gave the NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NGMS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NeoGames S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) trade information

Instantly NGMS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.26 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.21%, with the 5-day performance at -10.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) is -22.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NGMS’s forecast low is $58.00 with $71.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -93.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58.25% for it to hit the projected low.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NeoGames S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.48% over the past 6 months, a 10.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.46 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that NeoGames S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $18.1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for NeoGames S.A. earnings to increase by 268.70%.

NGMS Dividends

NeoGames S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 77.88% of NeoGames S.A. shares while 18.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.04%. There are 18.15% institutions holding the NeoGames S.A. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.60% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million NGMS shares worth $23.25 million.

Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.02% or 0.5 million shares worth $18.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund. With 0.53 million shares estimated at $15.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $5.33 million.