GoHealth Inc. (GOCO): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 4.99 million GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.76 changed hands at $0.14 or 2.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.76B. GOCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.2% off its 52-week high of $16.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.00, which suggests the last value was 30.56% up since then. When we look at GoHealth Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Analysts gave the GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GOCO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GoHealth Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) trade information

Instantly GOCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.82 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 2.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.83%, with the 5-day performance at 12.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) is 22.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOCO’s forecast low is $7.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -195.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.53% for it to hit the projected low.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GoHealth Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.17% over the past 6 months, a -74.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GoHealth Inc. will rise 86.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $201.21 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that GoHealth Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $650.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $163.36 million and $445.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for GoHealth Inc. earnings to increase by 55.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 73.20% per year.

GOCO Dividends

GoHealth Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of GoHealth Inc. shares while 139.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 139.62%. There are 139.07% institutions holding the GoHealth Inc. stock share, with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 40.69% of the shares, roughly 40.68 million GOCO shares worth $475.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.64% or 6.64 million shares worth $77.65 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.75 million shares estimated at $32.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $28.03 million.