Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.72 changed hands at -$0.04 or -4.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $221.88M. GAU’s current price is a discount, trading about -127.78% off its 52-week high of $1.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was -4.17% down since then. When we look at Galiano Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 593.59K.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) trade information

Instantly GAU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8800 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -4.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.83%, with the 5-day performance at -15.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU) is -13.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.18 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Galiano Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.24% over the past 6 months, a -46.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Galiano Gold Inc. earnings to increase by 134.30%.

GAU Dividends

Galiano Gold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 13.

Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Galiano Gold Inc. shares while 47.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.35%. There are 47.26% institutions holding the Galiano Gold Inc. stock share, with Ruffer LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.04% of the shares, roughly 27.01 million GAU shares worth $30.53 million.

Sun Valley Gold LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.57% or 23.72 million shares worth $26.8 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 9.57 million shares estimated at $11.1 million under it, the former controlled 4.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.08% of the shares, roughly 9.16 million shares worth around $10.26 million.