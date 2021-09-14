Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) Shares Declined By -14.64% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $2.39 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $175.16M. FTFT’s last price was a discount, traded about -372.38% off its 52-week high of $11.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 34.73% up since then. When we look at Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.26 million.

Analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FTFT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Instantly FTFT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.85 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.13%, with the 5-day performance at -15.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is -14.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTFT’s forecast low is $14.30 with $14.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -498.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -498.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -172.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.24% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares while 1.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.65%. There are 1.71% institutions holding the Future FinTech Group Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million FTFT shares worth $1.07 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 0.17 million shares worth $1.06 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 79315.0 shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 58811.0 shares worth around $0.18 million.