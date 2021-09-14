Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.05 changed hands at -$1.11 or -6.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.20B. YMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.06% off its 52-week high of $22.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.95, which suggests the last value was 50.47% up since then. When we look at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.20 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.27 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -6.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.35%, with the 5-day performance at -12.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is 28.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.57 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $169.16 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $184.18 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -132.90%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares while 24.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.46%. There are 24.46% institutions holding the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.82% of the shares, roughly 16.96 million YMM shares worth $345.59 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.73% or 16.12 million shares worth $328.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $50.95 million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 2.29 million shares worth around $46.76 million.