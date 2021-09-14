Forte Biosciences Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -2073.91% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 4.63 million Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s per share price at $4.14 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.30M. FBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1204.11% off its 52-week high of $53.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.87, which suggests the last value was 6.52% up since then. When we look at Forte Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FBRX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Forte Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) trade information

Instantly FBRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.00 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.63%, with the 5-day performance at -18.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) is -84.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FBRX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2073.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Forte Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.58% over the past 6 months, a 76.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Forte Biosciences Inc. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Forte Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 84.30%.

FBRX Dividends

Forte Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.54% of Forte Biosciences Inc. shares while 62.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.07%. There are 62.49% institutions holding the Forte Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.65% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million FBRX shares worth $40.93 million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.40% or 1.18 million shares worth $39.78 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $12.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $10.23 million.