Faraday Future Intelligent Elec (NASDAQ: FFIE) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.7 million Faraday Future Intelligent Elec (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.13 changed hands at $0.17 or 1.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.04B. FFIE’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.27% off its 52-week high of $20.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.70, which suggests the last value was 4.71% up since then. When we look at Faraday Future Intelligent Elec’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Analysts gave the Faraday Future Intelligent Elec (FFIE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FFIE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Faraday Future Intelligent Elec’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Faraday Future Intelligent Elec (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.00 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 1.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.70%, with the 5-day performance at -15.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Faraday Future Intelligent Elec (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -19.63% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FFIE’s forecast low is $17.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -86.2% for it to hit the projected low.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Elec is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Faraday Future Intelligent Elec (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders