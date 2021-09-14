Exela Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: XELA) Stock Could Appreciate By -129.36%

In the last trading session, 13.63 million Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $2.18 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $325.32M. XELA’s last price was a discount, traded about -258.72% off its 52-week high of $7.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 53.21% up since then. When we look at Exela Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 74.37 million.

Analysts gave the Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XELA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Exela Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Instantly XELA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.68 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -1.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 74.97%, with the 5-day performance at -15.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is -26.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XELA’s forecast low is $4.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -129.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -83.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exela Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.02% over the past 6 months, a 74.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exela Technologies Inc. will rise 98.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $319.45 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Exela Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $381.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $305.28 million and $314.11 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for Exela Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 65.30%.

XELA Dividends

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.25% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares while 41.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.99%. There are 41.63% institutions holding the Exela Technologies Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.57% of the shares, roughly 5.06 million XELA shares worth $6.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.36% or 0.8 million shares worth $1.0 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $0.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.35 million.