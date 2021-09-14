DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.87 changed hands at -$0.82 or -1.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.01B. DOCN’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.17% off its 52-week high of $77.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.35, which suggests the last value was 52.78% up since then. When we look at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 77.63 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.09%, with the 5-day performance at 3.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is 37.67% up.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $108.09 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $116.51 million.

The 2021 estimates are for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.90%.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 05.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.58% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares while 44.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.23%. There are 44.70% institutions holding the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock share, with AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.02% of the shares, roughly 10.76 million DOCN shares worth $598.04 million.

AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.57% or 4.9 million shares worth $272.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $41.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $41.78 million.