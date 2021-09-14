Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.00 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.25B. CLR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.82% off its 52-week high of $40.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.09, which suggests the last value was 72.28% up since then. When we look at Continental Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended CLR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Continental Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) trade information

Instantly CLR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.01 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 145.09%, with the 5-day performance at 3.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is 5.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLR’s forecast low is $32.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Continental Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.39% over the past 6 months, a 435.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Continental Resources Inc. will rise 818.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 582.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.37 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Continental Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.33 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 59.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Continental Resources Inc. earnings to decrease by -179.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

CLR Dividends

Continental Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08. The 1.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 82.37% of Continental Resources Inc. shares while 14.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.55%. There are 14.38% institutions holding the Continental Resources Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.53% of the shares, roughly 5.64 million CLR shares worth $145.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.35% or 4.97 million shares worth $128.63 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Lord Abbett Bond-Debenture Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 3.4 million shares estimated at $87.89 million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $110.41 million.