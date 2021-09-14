Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Stock Could Make A -233.33% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $2.85 changed hands at -$0.29 or -9.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $149.40M. LODE’s last price was a discount, traded about -245.61% off its 52-week high of $9.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 67.37% up since then. When we look at Comstock Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 779.54K.

Analysts gave the Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LODE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Comstock Mining Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.48 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -9.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 174.04%, with the 5-day performance at -11.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) is -8.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LODE’s forecast low is $9.50 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Comstock Mining Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.36% over the past 6 months, a -250.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Comstock Mining Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $110k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $49k and $55k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 83.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Comstock Mining Inc. earnings to increase by 349.80%.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Mining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 30.

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.31% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares while 17.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.29%. There are 17.38% institutions holding the Comstock Mining Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 4.23% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million LODE shares worth $8.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.68% or 1.56 million shares worth $7.15 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.12 million shares estimated at $5.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $2.75 million.