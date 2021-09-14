Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch CCNC Stock In 2021

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.47 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $57.90M. CCNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -690.48% off its 52-week high of $11.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 52.38% up since then. When we look at Code Chain New Continent Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 532.37K.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Instantly CCNC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.26%, with the 5-day performance at -8.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) is -16.18% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Code Chain New Continent Limited earnings to decrease by -761.70%.

CCNC Dividends

Code Chain New Continent Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 29 and June 30.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.24% of Code Chain New Continent Limited shares while 6.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.93%. There are 6.75% institutions holding the Code Chain New Continent Limited stock share, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million CCNC shares worth $0.33 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 17695.0 shares estimated at $32735.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.