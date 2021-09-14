Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.82. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $115.64 changed hands at -$1.25 or -1.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $83.51B. CNIâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -11.04% off its 52-week high of $128.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $98.69, which suggests the last value was 14.66% up since then. When we look at Canadian National Railway Companyâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Analysts gave the Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended CNI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Canadian National Railway Companyâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) trade information

Instantly CNI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 122.80 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -1.07% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.41%, with the 5-day performance at -8.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is 7.98% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNIâ€™s forecast low is $137.64 with $176.91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -52.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian National Railway Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 0.17% over the past 6 months, a 17.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian National Railway Company will rise 13.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.94 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian National Railway Companyâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.07 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Canadian National Railway Company earnings to decrease by -17.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.45% per year.

CNI Dividends

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 19. The 1.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.03. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of Canadian National Railway Company shares while 79.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.96%. There are 79.69% institutions holding the Canadian National Railway Company stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.67% of the shares, roughly 33.1 million CNI shares worth $3.49 billion.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.52% or 32.07 million shares worth $3.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 10.71 million shares estimated at $1.15 billion under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 8.88 million shares worth around $956.24 million.