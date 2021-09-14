Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.57 changing hands around $0.56 or 3.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.77B. OWL’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.77% off its 52-week high of $17.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.35, which suggests the last value was 43.57% up since then. When we look at Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Instantly OWL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.60 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.69%, with the 5-day performance at 10.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) is 25.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $226.1 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $289.71 million.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 1.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.14% of Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares while 91.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.54%.