Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 5.24 million Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.40 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $621.30M. BTBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -217.31% off its 52-week high of $33.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.40, which suggests the last value was 67.31% up since then. When we look at Bit Digital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.44 million.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 13.21 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 0.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.53%, with the 5-day performance at -19.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -29.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Bit Digital Inc. earnings to increase by 148.00%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.20% of Bit Digital Inc. shares while 2.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.89%. There are 2.99% institutions holding the Bit Digital Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million BTBT shares worth $3.14 million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia / holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 0.13 million shares worth $1.88 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 64785.0 shares estimated at $0.55 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 39019.0 shares worth around $0.33 million.