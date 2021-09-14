BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 3.93 million BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $327.14 changed hands at -$22.05 or -6.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $79.84B. BNTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.84% off its 52-week high of $464.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.81, which suggests the last value was 82.02% up since then. When we look at BioNTech SE’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Analysts gave the BioNTech SE (BNTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BNTX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioNTech SE’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $11.65.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Instantly BNTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 363.30 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -6.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 301.30%, with the 5-day performance at -2.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is -12.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $296.03, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BNTX’s forecast low is $130.27 with $384.83 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.18% for it to hit the projected low.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioNTech SE share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 203.24% over the past 6 months, a 53,771.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioNTech SE will rise 1,188.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 438.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3,227.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.68 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that BioNTech SE’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $5.26 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,145.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for BioNTech SE earnings to increase by 107.10%.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of BioNTech SE shares while 16.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.90%. There are 16.70% institutions holding the BioNTech SE stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.65% of the shares, roughly 6.43 million BNTX shares worth $1.44 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.88% or 4.56 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 2.28 million shares estimated at $248.69 million under it, the former controlled 0.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $415.29 million.