AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.86 changing hands around $0.18 or 2.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $324.33M. AXTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.53% off its 52-week high of $15.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.86, which suggests the last value was 38.17% up since then. When we look at AXT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 419.09K.

Analysts gave the AXT Inc. (AXTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AXTI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AXT Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) trade information

Instantly AXTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -21.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.65 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 2.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.75%, with the 5-day performance at -21.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) is -21.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AXTI’s forecast low is $11.50 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -154.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.31% for it to hit the projected low.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AXT Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.18% over the past 6 months, a 457.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AXT Inc. will rise 400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.05 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that AXT Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $34.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.47 million and $27.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.00%. The 2021 estimates are for AXT Inc. earnings to increase by 212.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

AXTI Dividends

AXT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01.

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.49% of AXT Inc. shares while 60.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.69%. There are 60.49% institutions holding the AXT Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.28% of the shares, roughly 3.1 million AXTI shares worth $33.99 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.57% or 2.79 million shares worth $30.67 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.24 million shares estimated at $24.62 million under it, the former controlled 5.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $13.01 million.