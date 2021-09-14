Are Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.87 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $78.24B. MUFG’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.56% off its 52-week high of $6.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.86, which suggests the last value was 34.24% up since then. When we look at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Analysts gave the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MUFG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Instantly MUFG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.88 on Monday, 09/13/21 added 0.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.05%, with the 5-day performance at 3.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) is 3.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MUFG’s forecast low is $5.46 with $8.33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.17% over the past 6 months, a 36.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. earnings to increase by 47.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.90% per year.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 3.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.23. It is important to note, however, that the 3.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.74 per year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares while 1.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.66%. There are 1.66% institutions holding the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock share, with Aristotle Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 80.16 million MUFG shares worth $434.46 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 10.35 million shares worth $56.11 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund. With 19.94 million shares estimated at $107.06 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Large Cap Value Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 4.39 million shares worth around $23.59 million.