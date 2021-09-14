Are Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $6.05 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $322.40M. FLXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -125.79% off its 52-week high of $13.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.30, which suggests the last value was 28.93% up since then. When we look at Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 963.44K.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) trade information

Instantly FLXN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.81 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.57%, with the 5-day performance at -6.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) is 13.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.38 days.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flexion Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.20% over the past 6 months, a 28.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. will rise 16.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.42 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $38.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.66 million and $26.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 35.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

FLXN Dividends

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.70% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares while 89.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.94%. There are 89.50% institutions holding the Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.04% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million FLXN shares worth $40.42 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 4.21 million shares worth $37.69 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. With 3.2 million shares estimated at $28.64 million under it, the former controlled 6.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund held about 4.28% of the shares, roughly 2.14 million shares worth around $19.14 million.