Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 44.83 million Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $109.30 changed hands at -$14.4 or -11.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.56B. AFRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.4% off its 52-week high of $146.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.50, which suggests the last value was 57.46% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.

Analysts gave the Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AFRM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 126.46 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -11.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.40%, with the 5-day performance at 17.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 61.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $111.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AFRM’s forecast low is $65.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affirm Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.36% over the past 6 months, a 68.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $233.89 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Affirm Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $297.27 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Affirm Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 6.50%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.01% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares while 71.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.18%. There are 71.95% institutions holding the Affirm Holdings Inc. stock share, with Spark Growth Management Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.66% of the shares, roughly 8.35 million AFRM shares worth $590.56 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.54% or 8.18 million shares worth $578.49 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 5.15 million shares estimated at $362.94 million under it, the former controlled 3.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $107.91 million.