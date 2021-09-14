1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX: GOED) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 3.29 million 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.97 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $324.41M. GOED’s last price was a discount, traded about -497.64% off its 52-week high of $17.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 40.4% up since then. When we look at 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.64 million.

Analysts gave the 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GOED as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) trade information

Instantly GOED was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.32 on Monday, 09/13/21 subtracted -0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.73%, with the 5-day performance at -4.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) is 5.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOED’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -304.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -304.04% for it to hit the projected low.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $146 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $170 million.

The 2021 estimates are for 1847 Goedeker Inc. earnings to decrease by -252.80%.

GOED Dividends

1847 Goedeker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 29.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.25% of 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares while 25.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.75%. There are 25.62% institutions holding the 1847 Goedeker Inc. stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.31% of the shares, roughly 19130.0 GOED shares worth $0.17 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 14541.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 10291.0 shares estimated at $77182.0 under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 1600.0 shares worth around $13920.0.