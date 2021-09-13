WRN Stock Forecast 2021: Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Remains Strong With -125.99% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.77 changing hands around $0.11 or 6.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $273.00M. WRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.89% off its 52-week high of $2.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 46.33% up since then. When we look at Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 421.87K.

Analysts gave the Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) trade information

Instantly WRN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 6.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.96%, with the 5-day performance at -6.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN) is -6.21% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.41, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WRN’s forecast low is $2.81 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -125.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Western Copper and Gold Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.73% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Western Copper and Gold Corporation earnings to decrease by -4.40%.

WRN Dividends

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX:WRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.68% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares while 14.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.39%. There are 14.97% institutions holding the Western Copper and Gold Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.49% of the shares, roughly 8.26 million WRN shares worth $16.52 million.

Claret Asset Management Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.46% or 3.7 million shares worth $7.4 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund. With 8.0 million shares estimated at $15.52 million under it, the former controlled 5.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $3.47 million.