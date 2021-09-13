Will NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX: NXE) In 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 6.45 million NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $5.84 changed hands at $0.28 or 5.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.34B. NXE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.2% off its 52-week high of $5.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.58, which suggests the last value was 72.95% up since then. When we look at NexGen Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Analysts gave the NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NXE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) trade information

Instantly NXE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.99 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 5.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 111.59%, with the 5-day performance at 7.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE) is 42.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXE’s forecast low is $6.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.74% for it to hit the projected low.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NexGen Energy Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 60.44% over the past 6 months, a -142.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for NexGen Energy Ltd. earnings to decrease by -576.70%.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX:NXE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.15% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares while 22.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.20%. There are 22.81% institutions holding the NexGen Energy Ltd. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.82% of the shares, roughly 7.59 million NXE shares worth $27.56 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 7.42 million shares worth $26.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 9.79 million shares estimated at $37.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 9.32 million shares worth around $43.24 million.