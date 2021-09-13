When Will Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.79 changed hands at $1.41 or 26.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $482.29M. OG’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.46% off its 52-week high of $11.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.76, which suggests the last value was 59.35% up since then. When we look at Onion Global Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 190.50K.

Analysts gave the Onion Global Limited (OG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) trade information

Instantly OG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 122.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.99 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 26.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.00%, with the 5-day performance at 122.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) is 101.48% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OG’s forecast low is $50.24 with $50.24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -639.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -639.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Onion Global Limited (OG) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Onion Global Limited earnings to increase by 103.20%.

OG Dividends

Onion Global Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Onion Global Limited shares while 0.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.32%. There are 0.32% institutions holding the Onion Global Limited stock share, with Pinz Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 99458.0 OG shares worth $0.43 million.