What Is The Performance Outlook For Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: DNUT) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.97 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.62% during last session. DNUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.82% off its 52-week high of $21.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.82, which suggests the last value was 19.72% up since then. When we look at Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Analysts gave the Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (DNUT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DNUT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNUT) trade information

Instantly DNUT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.90 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.95%, with the 5-day performance at -4.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNUT) is 5.90% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNUT’s forecast low is $16.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (DNUT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $337.11 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $356.02 million.

DNUT Dividends

Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 17.

Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.74% of Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock shares while 10.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.76%. There are 10.72% institutions holding the Krispy Kreme Inc. Common Stock stock share, with Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund the top institutional holder. As of Jul 30, 2021, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million DNUT shares worth $9.41 million.

Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 70366.0 shares worth $1.12 million as of Jul 30, 2021.