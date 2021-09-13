Warrior Met Coal Inc. Stock Forecast 2021: Warrior Met Coal Inc. Is Weak With 1.7% Upside

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s per share price at $26.45 changed hands at $0.72 or 2.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.32B. HCC’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.47% off its 52-week high of $26.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.03, which suggests the last value was 50.74% up since then. When we look at Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 871.50K.

Analysts gave the Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HCC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) trade information

Instantly HCC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.79 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 2.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.06%, with the 5-day performance at 6.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is 40.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.86, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HCC’s forecast low is $19.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 1.7% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Warrior Met Coal Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.47% over the past 6 months, a 110.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.27 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $164.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $153.8 million and $170.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Warrior Met Coal Inc. earnings to decrease by -111.90%.

HCC Dividends

Warrior Met Coal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01. The 0.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares while 98.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.84%. There are 98.02% institutions holding the Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.60% of the shares, roughly 7.5 million HCC shares worth $128.55 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.83% or 5.57 million shares worth $95.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4.76 million shares estimated at $87.03 million under it, the former controlled 9.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 4.81% of the shares, roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $45.21 million.