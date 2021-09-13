Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.60 changed hands at -$3.99 or -25.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $77.26M. VRPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -210.34% off its 52-week high of $36.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.70, which suggests the last value was 68.1% up since then. When we look at Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.18 million.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) trade information

Instantly VRPX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -38.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.36 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -25.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 77.64%, with the 5-day performance at -38.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) is 151.63% up.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRPX) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.20%.

VRPX Dividends

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.50% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 5.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.29%. There are 5.10% institutions holding the Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.12% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million VRPX shares worth $0.7 million.

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.91% or 45000.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5263.0 shares estimated at $23946.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 1000.0 shares worth around $4550.0.