Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) Stock Forecast For 2021: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 3.21 million Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.20 changing hands around $0.7 or 20.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $274.15M. UROY’s last price was a premium, traded about 9.29% off its 52-week high of $3.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 80.71% up since then. When we look at Uranium Royalty Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 210.69K.

Analysts gave the Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UROY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.66 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 20.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 205.30%, with the 5-day performance at 7.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) is 31.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 97000.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.70, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UROY’s forecast low is $3.70 with $3.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 11.9% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uranium Royalty Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.19% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.10%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.62% of Uranium Royalty Corp. shares while 4.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.80%.