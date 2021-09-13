Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 2.23 million Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.50 changed hands at $0.21 or 9.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.80M. UPC’s last price was a discount, traded about -379.6% off its 52-week high of $11.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.24, which suggests the last value was 10.4% up since then. When we look at Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 690.21K.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

Instantly UPC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.77 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 9.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.37%, with the 5-day performance at 8.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) is -1.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 76270.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC earnings to increase by 0.10%.

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.46% of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC shares while 0.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.30%. There are 0.42% institutions holding the Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 35000.0 UPC shares worth $0.14 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 32013.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

With 8802.0 shares estimated at $28254.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.