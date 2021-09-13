U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 9.99% Incline

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.14 changing hands around $0.83 or 9.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $630.90M. SLCA’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.27% off its 52-week high of $15.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.42, which suggests the last value was 73.52% up since then. When we look at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 761.07K.

Analysts gave the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SLCA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

Instantly SLCA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.14 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 9.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.38%, with the 5-day performance at -7.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is -17.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SLCA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.41% for it to hit the projected low.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.11% over the past 6 months, a 48.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $317.3 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $276.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $172.54 million and $175.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 83.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 57.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -59.60%. The 2021 estimates are for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 58.80%.

SLCA Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.81% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares while 77.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.75%. There are 77.51% institutions holding the U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 16.55% of the shares, roughly 12.37 million SLCA shares worth $143.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.68% or 5.0 million shares worth $57.75 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. With 5.02 million shares estimated at $57.99 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF held about 5.05% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $43.63 million.