The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.12 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $275.50M. NCTY’s current price is a discount, trading about -579.88% off its 52-week high of $89.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the last value was 84.45% up since then. When we look at The9 Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Analysts gave the The9 Limited (NCTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NCTY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The9 Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.50 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 273.45%, with the 5-day performance at -17.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is -18.90% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $671.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NCTY’s forecast low is $671.50 with $671.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5018.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5018.14% for it to hit the projected low.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.25%. The 2021 estimates are for The9 Limited earnings to increase by 235.40%.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 29.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of The9 Limited shares while 2.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.93%. There are 2.90% institutions holding the The9 Limited stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million NCTY shares worth $2.37 million.

Carmignac Gestion holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 84358.0 shares worth $1.2 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 3740.0 shares estimated at $53332.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3666.0 shares worth around $52277.0.