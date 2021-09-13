Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 54.42 million Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.72 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.51B. SNDL’s last price was a discount, traded about -450.0% off its 52-week high of $3.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 80.56% up since then. When we look at Sundial Growers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 54.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.78 million.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.48%, with the 5-day performance at -9.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is -10.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 283.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sundial Growers Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.15% over the past 6 months, a 69.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sundial Growers Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.15 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sundial Growers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $16.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.31 million and $10.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -40.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Sundial Growers Inc. earnings to decrease by -63.70%.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares while 8.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.86%. There are 8.81% institutions holding the Sundial Growers Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.27% of the shares, roughly 70.92 million SNDL shares worth $67.3 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.36% or 22.51 million shares worth $21.36 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Tidal ETF Tr-SoFi Social 50 ETF. With 18.86 million shares estimated at $17.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal ETF Tr-SoFi Social 50 ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $0.28 million.