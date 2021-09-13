SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.19 million SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $6.18 changed hands at -$0.93 or -13.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $722.38M. SGOC’s last price was a discount, traded about -369.26% off its 52-week high of $29.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 87.54% up since then. When we look at SGOCO Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 10.89 million.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) trade information

Instantly SGOC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.78 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -13.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 326.21%, with the 5-day performance at -31.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) is -4.48% down.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.70%.

SGOC Dividends

SGOCO Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.90% of SGOCO Group Ltd. shares while 0.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.52%. There are 0.25% institutions holding the SGOCO Group Ltd. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 74389.0 SGOC shares worth $0.19 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 63495.0 shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 55363.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 47686.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.