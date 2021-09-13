Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 2.46 million Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $2.88 changed hands at $0.51 or 21.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.00M. REFR’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.53% off its 52-week high of $5.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 38.89% up since then. When we look at Research Frontiers Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.82K.

Analysts gave the Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REFR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Research Frontiers Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) trade information

Instantly REFR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.18 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 21.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.49%, with the 5-day performance at 28.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) is 21.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REFR’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $371k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $279k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Research Frontiers Incorporated earnings to increase by 41.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

REFR Dividends

Research Frontiers Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.41% of Research Frontiers Incorporated shares while 18.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.08%. There are 18.05% institutions holding the Research Frontiers Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.43% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million REFR shares worth $5.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.29% or 1.36 million shares worth $3.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $2.33 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $1.56 million.