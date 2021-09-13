Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s per share price at $1.54 changed hands at $0.22 or 16.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.90M. IPDN’s last price was a discount, traded about -261.04% off its 52-week high of $5.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 50.65% up since then. When we look at Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 725.81K.

Analysts gave the Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IPDN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Instantly IPDN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 16.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.54%, with the 5-day performance at 14.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is 4.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 85110.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IPDN’s forecast low is $36.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2237.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2237.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Professional Diversity Network Inc. earnings to increase by 13.50%.

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.29% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares while 2.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.28%. There are 2.00% institutions holding the Professional Diversity Network Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.71% of the shares, roughly 96032.0 IPDN shares worth $0.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 73747.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 73747.0 shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 32999.0 shares worth around $77547.0.