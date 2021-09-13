PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: PETV): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.59 million PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PETV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $3.31 changed hands at $0.1 or 3.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.01M. PETV’s last price was a discount, traded about -413.6% off its 52-week high of $17.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the last value was 57.4% up since then. When we look at PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 383.22K.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PETV) trade information

Instantly PETV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.28 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.02%, with the 5-day performance at -10.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PETV) is -7.54% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (PETV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.80%. The 2021 estimates are for PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock earnings to decrease by -44.80%.

PETV Dividends

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:PETV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.14% of PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock shares while 0.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.24%. There are 0.15% institutions holding the PetVivo Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock share, with Riverbridge Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.20% of the shares, roughly 14369.0 PETV shares worth $0.14 million.