Performance & Trends Of Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) Stock

In the latest trading session, 3.34 million Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.62 changing hands around $0.02 or 3.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.48M. REED’s current price is a discount, trading about -170.97% off its 52-week high of $1.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 8.06% up since then. When we look at Reed’s Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 497.40K.

Analysts gave the Reed’s Inc. (REED) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended REED as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reed’s Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) trade information

Instantly REED is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6755 on Friday, 09/10/21 added 3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.49%, with the 5-day performance at -10.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) is -24.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, REED’s forecast low is $1.10 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -222.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -77.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Reed’s Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.33% over the past 6 months, a 11.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 27.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Reed’s Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $12.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.85 million and $10.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Reed’s Inc. earnings to increase by 63.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

REED Dividends

Reed’s Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.04% of Reed’s Inc. shares while 40.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.17%. There are 40.17% institutions holding the Reed’s Inc. stock share, with Union Square Park Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.14% of the shares, roughly 6.68 million REED shares worth $7.81 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.41% or 4.13 million shares worth $4.83 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.93 million shares estimated at $2.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $1.41 million.