Performance Report And Forecasts For Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX)

In the last trading session, 3.49 million Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.50 changed hands at -$0.17 or -10.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.07M. PLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -368.0% off its 52-week high of $7.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 13.33% up since then. When we look at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Instantly PLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Friday, 09/10/21 subtracted -10.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.68%, with the 5-day performance at -4.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is -1.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLX’s forecast low is $12.50 with $12.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -733.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -733.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.07% over the past 6 months, a -168.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. will rise 38.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -47.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $6.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.97 million and $13.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -49.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -168.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.48% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares while 20.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.02%. There are 20.94% institutions holding the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Psagot Investment House Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.82% of the shares, roughly 3.1 million PLX shares worth $13.81 million.

Burrage Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.68% or 2.13 million shares worth $9.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $1.0 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 67000.0 shares worth around $0.3 million.